The city of Sterling is search for a man named Erik Dunaven. He has a warrant out for his arrest in connection to a burglary from June 2023.

STERLING, Ill. — Sterling Police are seeking the public's help in apprehending an Illinois man.

Erik Dunaven, 47, is wanted by police for a reported burglary in Sterling in June.

Citizens are urged to contact Sterling Police or Whiteside County Crimestoppers if they have any information on Dunaven.

This is an ongoing investigation and News 8 will provide updates as they become available.