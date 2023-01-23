Rock Island replacing 4 old storm warning sirens this week

Braniff Communications, Inc. will be replacing four sirens on Monday. The tests will happen on Tuesday.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Out with the old and in with the new — the City of Rock Island is replacing four of its old outdoor weather sirens this week, it announced on Monday.

The sirens are being replaced due to their ages and the need for ongoing repair. There will still be two fully-functioning weather sirens that aren't being replaced.

Be ready for the sirens to go off on Tuesday. The city says each siren will be tested for up to 20 seconds that day, but an exact time was not given.

Below are the locations where the new sirens will be going up:

31st Avenue and 38th Street

15th Avenue and 37th Street

78th Avenue and 31st Street SW

14th Street and 92nd Avenue

Braniff Communications, Inc. will be replacing the sirens.