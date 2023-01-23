Rock Island replacing 4 old storm warning sirens this week

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Out with the old and in with the new — the City of Rock Island is replacing four of its old outdoor weather sirens this week, it announced on Monday.
The sirens are being replaced due to their ages and the need for ongoing repair. There will still be two fully-functioning weather sirens that aren't being replaced.
Be ready for the sirens to go off on Tuesday. The city says each siren will be tested for up to 20 seconds that day, but an exact time was not given.
Below are the locations where the new sirens will be going up:
- 31st Avenue and 38th Street
- 15th Avenue and 37th Street
- 78th Avenue and 31st Street SW
- 14th Street and 92nd Avenue
Braniff Communications, Inc. will be replacing the sirens.
Watch more news, weather and sports on News 8's YouTube channel