Public Safety

Muscatine man goes missing in Iowa City Saturday, police ask for public help

20-year-old Cristian Martinez's last known location was in the area of Harrison Street at about 12:56 a.m. on April 15.
Credit: Iowa City Public Safety

IOWA CITY, Iowa — A Muscatine man has been missing in Iowa City for about two days, according to a news release from Iowa City Public Safety.

The release was published on ICPS's Facebook page on Sunday and later shared by the Muscatine Police Department.

Authorities say that 20-year-old Cristian Martinez of Muscatine was reported missing to police on Saturday, April 15 after he was last seen early that morning.

ICPS's latest update places Martinez's last known location in the area of Harrison Street around 12:56 a.m. He was previously seen in an alley behind Bardot Iowa at 347 Gilbert Street.

According to Martinez's loved ones, his phone died earlier in the evening and they have been unable to reach him.

Anyone with information on Martinez's whereabouts is asked to contact Iowa City Public Safety at 319-356-5275. 

Iowa City Police and partner agencies continue to search for Cristian Martinez, 20, of Muscatine. Investigators believe...

Posted by Iowa City Public Safety on Monday, April 17, 2023

