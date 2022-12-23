Crews battling fire in Muscatine as temps dip in the negatives

Crews are battling the blaze in subzero temps, meaning there is ice buildup in the area.

MUSCATINE, Iowa — The Muscatine Fire Department is asking travelers and residents to avoid Iowa Avenue just north of 8th Street as its crews battle a house fire amid subzero temperatures Friday morning.

News 8's Jonathan Fong is at the scene where a house appears to be completely engulfed in smoke. The roof of the house looks like it has caved in. The fire department says no injuries have been reported at this time.

One resident and a dog were safely evacuated from the house. One dog remains unaccounted for.

According to Muscatine Assistant Fire Chief Mike Hartman, the cause of the fire is still being investigated but it may have been caused by a resident trying to warm the pipes.

Crews are battling this blaze in subzero temps, and the fire department is asking for folks to avoid the area to not only give them room to work, but to avoid the area due to ice buildup.

The house is being considered a total loss.

Other details about the fire are unknown at this time.

As of Friday morning, it is -4° in Muscatine. Blowing and drifting snow continues to be a big issue for areas around the Quad Cities, so fighting this fire is more difficult than usual for crews.

