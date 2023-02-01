Muscatine Fire Department sees record number of calls in 2022

It was a record-setting year for the Muscatine Fire Department, but not in a good way.

In a press release published on Tuesday, Jan. 31, Muscatine fire officials revealed that the department saw a record 5,909 calls for service in 2022 — exactly 200 more calls than the previous record from 2021.

According to the department, service calls have been on a steady increase in the last decade, increasing by 47%. The amount of calls has topped 5,000 in each of the last six years:

5,100 in 2017

5,027 in 2018

5,238 in 2019

5,034 in 2020

5,709 in 2021

Medical incidents made up the overwhelming majority of service calls in 2022 at 86.2% of the total, which is a decrease from 91% in 2021 and 92% in 2020.

The department responded to a total of 817 fires in 2022, a 37% increase from 521 fire calls in 2021.

In five of 2022's 12 months, the department responded to over 500 calls — 591 in December, 537 in November, 523 in July, 519 in June, and 504 in May.

The department also shared a set of fast facts breaking down a few extra data points:

Every fire call category was up in 2022, including the most building fires in the last 10 years.

The top five fire responses in 2022 were structure fires (51), vehicle fires (15), vegetation fires (15), trash fires (11) and cooking fires (7).

Training continues to be a main ingredient for the life of a Muscatine firefighter with the department conducting 11,586 hours of training in 2022.

