Mount Pleasant police searching for man with numerous arrest warrants

The Mount Pleasant Police Department engaged in a brief vehicle pursuit Wednesday after attempting to arrest David Hudnall, 33.

MOUNT PLEASANT, Iowa — The Mount Pleasant Police Department engaged in a brief vehicle pursuit yesterday after attempting to arrest David Hudnall, 33, of Mount Pleasant.

According to a press release from the department, Hudnall has numerous warrants out for his arrest. He was spotted Wednesday afternoon in a Casey's parking lot on W. Washington St.

Officers say they attempted to stop Hudnall but the suspect sped off at a high rate of speed in a black truck, according to the release. Police pursued the vehicle through town and into the country but eventually had to back off due to safety concerns. Hudnall's speed reached 100 mph.

The black truck was located on S. Adams Street and it was determined that Hudnall had taken off on foot, abandoning the vehicle. He was last seen driving a motorcycle southbound on Oakland Mills Road in Mount Pleasant.

Additional charges have been filed against Hudnall due to the pursuit. The Henry County Sheriff's Office and Iowa State Patrol assisted with the incident.

News 8 reached out for a physical description of the suspect and will update the story once the information is made available.

Calvin Williams, 34, was recently arrested in the neighboring county of Louisa after fleeing police. He is a suspect in a Mount Pleasant armed robbery.

Anyone with information on Hudnall's whereabouts is asked to contact the Mount Pleasant Police Department at 319-385-1450.