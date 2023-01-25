Crews work to put out apartment fire in Moline

53rd Street between 38th and 36th Avenues is blocked off while crews work to put out the fire.

MOLINE, Ill. — Moline police are asking residents to avoid 53rd Street between 38th and 36th Avenues Wednesday morning as crews battle an apartment fire.

The fire is under control as of 11:20 a.m. at the Timber Knoll Apartment complex at 3741 53rd Street.

Several ambulances were on the scene to treat those impacted by the fire.

Once at the scene, News 8 observed heavy smoke and several people standing out on balconies as firefighters worked to put out the fire and help people evacuate. Construction workers in the area were also helping folks get down from the apartment balconies.

The Moline Fire Department told News 8 that residents of the apartment have been loaded onto a MetroLINK bus in the meantime to stay warm. Everyone was evacuated from the building.

