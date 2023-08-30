Olds, Iowa man arrested for arson after a barn burns down near Winfield

23-year-old Matthew Jacobs was charged with second degree arson and trespassing after the barn fire was determined to be suspicious.

WINFIELD, Iowa — A man from Olds, Iowa was arrested in connection to a fire that burned down a barn in Henry County on the night of Sunday, Aug. 27.

The barn was deemed a total loss after multiple agencies, including the Iowa State Fire Marshall's Office, Winfield Fire Department, and Olds Fire Department attempted to put it out.

While investigating the fire, located in the 2200 grid of 110th Street in Winfield, the Henry County Sheriff's Office and other responding agencies determined that the fire was suspicious. The investigation led to the arrest of 23-year-old Matthew James Jacobs, of Olds.