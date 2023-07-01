These Geneseo water use restrictions are starting Monday

Effective July 3, use of lawn irrigation systems and sprinklers will be prohibited until the drought order is lifted.

GENESEO, Ill. — Geneseo Mayor Sean Johnson proclaimed a Drought Alert Phase Tier 2 for the city due to severe drought conditions, which will go into effect July 3.

The Drought Alert comes from a water emergency response ordinance signed June 27, which allows the mayor to put temporary restrictions on water usage to protect the city's drinking water supply.

The ordinance has two options for Drought Alert Phases — Tier 1, indicating a moderate drought, and Tier 2, indicating a severe drought.

Tier 2 restrictions seek to reduce the entire city's water usage by 30%. Residents have to follow these restrictions during the drought:

No aesthetic water can be used. This includes any water used for ornamental purposes, such as fountains, reflecting pools or waterfalls.

can be used. This includes any water used for ornamental purposes, such as fountains, reflecting pools or waterfalls. No washing hard surfaces like sidewalks, driveways or tennis courts.

like sidewalks, driveways or tennis courts. No water-based recreational activities , except when filtration or water recycling are used.

, except when filtration or water recycling are used. No sprinklers or irrigation systems .

. Low-flow handheld landscape watering can only be done during specific times based on your address number: Odd number addresses: Tuesdays & Saturdays from 4:00 a.m. - 9:00 a.m. Even number addresses: Thursdays & Sundays from 4:00 a.m. - 9:00 a.m.

based on your address number: Handheld watering cans are allowed.

Commercial, industrial and institutional locations have the same restrictions, with an additional ban on selling water for transport elsewhere, also known as water hauling.

Anyone who violates these restrictions during Drought Alert Phase Tier 2 will get one courtesy reminder before fines begin. Fines range from $100 for the first offense within the same drought period to $500 for the third offense.

Mayor Johnson states the city will reevaluate the Tier 2 declaration based on drought conditions and city's pumping capacity in the coming weeks.