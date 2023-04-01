Flood Warning due to ice jam in effect for part of Rock River south of TPC Deere Run Thursday

The warning from the National Weather Service will be in effect through 8:30 p.m. Friday.

SILVIS, Ill. — A Flood Warning is in effect along Rock River just south of TPC Deere Run Thursday due to an ice jam and rain runoff in the area, according to the National Weather Service.

The warning will be in effect until 8:30 p.m. Friday. Those impacted include some homes and other structures along Rock River in Rock Island County as well as farm fields along the Green River in Henry County near the confluence with Rock River.

According to StormTrack8 Meteorologist Andrew Stutzke, late January into February is when the Quad Cities usually start to get concerned with ice jams, especially along the Rock River.

That's because Rock River is particularly curvy. The sharp curves force the ice to dig into the shoreline as it weaves through the terrain, getting caught and eventually backing up the flow of additional ice upstream.

"Depending on ice behavior, any release of the ice jam could result in sudden rises of water, leading to a rapid flooding situation," the NWS's warning says.

Recent rainfall will also have an impact on rising river levels in that area. As of 11:41 a.m., Ongoing flooding, ongoing high water levels and minor flooding were occurring on both sides of River and Pollentier Roads and in farm fields in the area.

Those driving in the area are encouraged to turn around, don't drown. The NWS says most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Those who see any flooding are encouraged to contact local law enforcement.