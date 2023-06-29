No injuries reported after chlorine leak in Eldridge

Residents of North 5th and North 6th streets were evacuated out of "extreme" precaution, according to the city.

ELDRIDGE, Iowa — The Eldridge Police Department evacuated the streets of North 5th and North 6th between West Davenport St. and Donahue St. Thursday morning due to a chlorine leak.

An update from the city says the scene is now clear and residents can head back to their homes.

The City of Eldridge Water Plant, located at 503 W. Donahue St., detected the leak at 8:00 a.m. Thursday while an employee performed routine operations. The plant was evacuated and the employee called 911.

Multiple agencies responded to the incident, including the Eldridge Fire Department, Eldridge Police Department, Davenport Fire Department and its Hazardous Materials Team and MEDIC EMS. Residents were evacuated out of an abundance of caution while the leak was contained.

Soon after 9:00 a.m., first responders reported that the leak had been contained. By 11:00 a.m., residents were allowed to return to their homes, all crews left the scene and traffic returned to normal.

