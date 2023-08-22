x
Burlington first responders dispatched to residential fire Monday morning

While no injuries were reported, the property suffered an estimated $40,000 in damages.
Credit: WQAD

BURLINGTON, Iowa — A home sustained an estimated $40,000 worth of damage after a house fire in Burlington Monday morning.

First responders from Burlington Fire and West Burlington Fire arrived on the scene around 2:15 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 21, to find a single-story residence on fire. 

After extinguishing the fire, the damage to the rear of the property was deemed accidental and has left $30,000 to the structure of the house, and an additional $10,000 in personal property damage.

The homeowner was alerted by working smoke alarms and safely made it out of the residence. No injuries to residents or firefighters were reported.

