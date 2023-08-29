City of Davenport survey: How will you use the Fairmount Community Center?

The City of Davenport is looking to solidify programming, hours of operation and rental capabilities of the center.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The City of Davenport is asking the public for their opinion in the final planning stages of the new Fairmount Community Center.

The city invites residents, businesses, and community organizations to provide input on things such as "programming, hours of operation, and rental capabilities," according to a release from the City of Davenport.

The survey-takers are asked to select from three time slots of hours for each day of the week. The choices are from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., 12 p.m. to 8 p.m., and 2 to 9 p.m.

It also asks what type of programming most interests the survey taker.

Unstructured play (bring your own equipment)

Programming (structured 6-8 week classes)

Drop-in play (organized activities provided by Parks & Recreation)

The survey also asks if residents or organizations would be interested in renting the Community Center for special events, and how much of an hourly rate they would expect to pay.

To take the survey, click this link.

The overall budget for the new center is $3.6 million of ARPA funds. Construction will take $2.8 million of that cost. The City says that the ARPA funds must be obligated by Dec. 31, 2024, and spent by Dec. 31, 2026.

The 4,500-square-foot center will be located on the west end of the city, adjacent to the Davenport Public Library's Fairmount Branch.