Hundreds rally and march in downtown Des Moines, group calls for the firing of Des Moines police chief

The group said among other things, they want Des Moines Police Chief Dana Wingert fired.

DES MOINES, Iowa — At least 200 people gathered of downtown Des Moines Saturday, with a rally starting at Des Moines City Hall. 

The rally is called "Back the Black," and organizers with Des Moines Black Liberation Movement have unveiled a list of demands. One of those is to fire Police Chief Dana Wingert. 

People began marching at 5:00 p.m. to Des Moines police headquarters. They stayed until 6:15 p.m. and then went home. Protesters said they wanted to show DMPD they could exercise their rights in a peaceful manner.

Local 5's Rachel Droze, who is at the scene of Saturday's rally, said people are chanting the names of those who died in recent officer-involved shooting, like those of Daunte Wright in Brooklyn Center, Minn. and Adam Toledo in Chicago.

Local 5 has reached out to the Des Moines Police Department and the City of Des Moines for comment. We will pass along an update when we hear back.

