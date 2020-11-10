Prophetstown man dies after Saturday evening motorcycle crash

The 54-year-old rider was pronounced dead at the scene in rural Elizabeth after 5 p.m.

ELIZABETH, Illinois — A motorcycle rider was killed in an accident in rural Elizabeth in the early evening of Saturday, October 10.

The Jo Daviess County 911 Center dispatched emergency responders after a motorcycle crash was reported in the 4400 block of Massbach Road just after 5 p.m.

Deputies learned that the rider, identified as 54-year-old Rodney Phelps of Prophetstown, was travelling south and tried to make a sharp turn when his bike veered off the road and crashed near a driveway.

After the Elizabeth Ambulance service responded to the scene, officials pronounced Phelps to be deceased.