Iowa Supreme Court keeps private property owners removed from web search

The Iowa Public Information Board and a state judge concluded that the list of names was public record.
Credit: WOI-TV

DES MOINES, Iowa — Property owners who ask to remove their names from online property searches to make finding their address more difficult may keep their names confidential under a ruling published by the Iowa Supreme Court on Friday. 

The case stems from a 2017 request by a Des Moines Register reporter for the Polk County assessor to release the names of people who wanted to disable the search-by-name function in property records online searches. 

The Iowa Public Information Board and a state judge concluded that the list of names was a public record. A majority of justices on the high court, however, said the list falls under an exception to the public records law and should remain confidential.

