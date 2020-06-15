Man injured, property damaged by gunfire in Davenport Sunday evening

Police found several spent casings and a victim whose arm had been grazed by a bullet.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A man was injured in the evening on Sunday, June 14th by gunfire that also damaged nearby property in Davenport.

At about 7:10 p.m., Davenport police responded to the area of the 2200 block of Emerald Drive after a report of fired shots.

Officers searched the area and found several spent cartridges, damage to e nearby parked car and residence, and a man whose arm had grazed by a bullet and injured. The man's injury was treated at the scene.

Detectives are following up on the incident. No further information is available at this time.