Man injured, property damaged by gunfire in Davenport Sunday evening

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A man was injured in the evening on Sunday, June 14th by gunfire that also damaged nearby property in Davenport.
At about 7:10 p.m., Davenport police responded to the area of the 2200 block of Emerald Drive after a report of fired shots.
Officers searched the area and found several spent cartridges, damage to e nearby parked car and residence, and a man whose arm had grazed by a bullet and injured. The man's injury was treated at the scene.
Detectives are following up on the incident. No further information is available at this time.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Davenport Police Department at 563 326-6125, submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com”.