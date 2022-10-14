$68M Ollie's Bargain Outlet distribution center coming to Princeton

The 600,000 square-foot facility will create more than 145 jobs. The project is expected to be completed in 2024.

PRINCETON, Illinois — A new retailer of closeout merchandise is setting roots in the Midwest with a new distribution center that's expected to cost $68 million and be completed by 2024.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet, Inc., or "Ollie's," will build a distribution center in Princeton, Gov. J.B. Pritzker's office announced alongside Ollie's and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity.

Ollie's website claims the company is America's largest retailer of closeout merchandise and excess inventory. The first store opened its doors back in July 1982 in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania. Now, it's working to expand across the U.S.

“Illinois is one of Ollie’s fastest growing states with ten stores and counting to open in the upcoming months," said Eric van der Valk, executive vice president and chief operating officer of Ollie’s. "Its central location to our other markets in the Midwest region and the strong workforce made Illinois the perfect spot for breaking ground to bring customers more bargains. We appreciate our strong partnerships with Gov. Pritzker, Mayor Quiram, City Manager Wittenauer and their teams and look forward to becoming a valued part of the Princeton and Illinois community.”

The new distribution center is the company's fourth one overall and will be 600,000 square feet. It'll service over 150 of Ollie's locations across the Midwest. The company received an Economic Development for a Growing Economy tax credit, which requires it to invest $68 million and create 148 jobs over the next three years.

“I’m excited to welcome Ollie’s first distribution center to Illinois and to the Midwest, and proud that this facility will create full-time jobs and support the local economy in Princeton,” Pritzker said in a press release Friday. “Illinois’ top-notch location and infrastructure are well-suited to support the needs of a fast-expanding company like Ollie’s and their decision to locate here further solidifies the state as a first-class destination to do business.”