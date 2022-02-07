6 residents, 1 officer in hospital after Princeton apartment building fire

Six people consisting of civilians and a police officer, are in the hospital after residents of a Princeton apartment building were trapped inside during a fire.

PRINCETON, Ill. — Six people are in the hospital after being trapped in or rescuing people from a burning apartment building in Princeton early Monday morning.

According to the Princeton Fire Department, crews responded to an apartment building in the 600 block of East Peru Street at about 1:06 a.m. after reports of a fire with people trapped inside.

Firefighters arrived to find flames coming out of a front door, as well as a window on the side. There was also one person waiting on the roof.

Fire crews helped that person down to safety, and Princeton police officers helped three others escape from the roof as well.

Six people, as well as one of the officers, were sent to the hospital for treatment. Further information about their conditions is unavailable.

The blaze was eventually extinguished, but not before it caused heavy fire and smoke damage to two of the building's four units. The other two suffered more minor damage. Nine people were displaced by the fire.