What it takes to set up the Mississippi Valley Fair

For a fair that attracts around 300,000 people in a week, a lot of setup is needed for music, food, carnival rides and more.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Before the Mississippi Valley Fair can kick off, everything from carnival rides to food stalls needs to be set up — tough work that Paula Westmoreland knows all too well. Westmoreland runs seven food stalls on the fairgrounds.

"We're a third-generation food service company, and now our fourth generation is beginning to incorporate themselves into the area," Westmoreland said.

The day before the fair launches, Westmoreland was traveling by golf cart to every stall, making sure everything from signage to point-of-sales systems was in good shape. She explained that paying attention to all the details is worth it.

"We like to see what the customer sees," she said. "There's no second chance for a first impression. We want your first impression of us to be the best."

Her business is one part of the fair's big setup, with the weeklong event attracting many people each year.

"We get a little over 300,000 [people] for the week," general manager Shawn Loter said. "Our concerts bring in around the 20,000 range for each night."

Preparing for the festivities is always a challenge.

"We only start [setup] within about two weeks before, because we have stock car races, wedding receptions — a lot of other events prior to the fair," Loter explained.

However, the work each year is a challenge he welcomes.

"Keep the traditions and just keep more things here, to keep people involved and get good entertainment," Loter said.

Westmoreland's grandson Karter also welcomes that challenge as the fifth-generation family member working one of the food stands.