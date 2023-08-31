Preliminary hearing reveals more details on the Rock Island boy found dead in a trash can

A preliminary hearing for Sushi Staples, the Rock Island woman accused of concealing the death of her 10-year-old child, took place Thursday.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — A preliminary hearing took place Thursday for the Rock Island woman accused of concealing the death of her 10-year-old child, who was found in a garbage can in late July.

Rock Island Detective Jonathan Shappard testified during court today about the details that led police to the child on July 26 and provided more information on the suspicious death.

According to Shappard's testimony, police received a tip alleging that Sushi Staples, 37, was hiding her son's body in her basement after he died in December 2022. Staples, when confronted, said she did not have a son named Z.S. and accused an ex-husband of calling in the tip to harass her.

Police contacted the Department of Child and Family Services (DCFS) in Chicago and discovered that Staples did have a son named Z.S., according to Shappard. After a search warrant uncovered Z.S.'s birth certificate and social security card, Staples' claims raised red flags for police.

The mom continued to deny what police were finding, saying she paid someone to create the documents to receive tax benefits. She continued to receive these benefits after Z.S.'s death around December, which was confirmed by police during the investigation.

At first, the other four children living in Staples' home denied having knowledge of Z.S. However, during a second interview, police learned some key information.

"They then gave the story that Z.S. was playing with a handgun and accidentally shot himself," Shappard said during court, confirming that the children did admit they knew Z.S. had passed away.

Staples admitted to carrying Z.S. from inside the home to a garbage can in their garage where police found his body. Dryer sheets were inside every vent of the home as well.

Staples is currently in custody at the Rock Island County Jail. She is charged with concealment of a death, obstruction of justice and failure to report the death of a child.