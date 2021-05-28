FBI joins search for missing 11-year-old Montezuma boy

Xavior Harrelson was last seen Thursday, according to a release from the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.

MONTEZUMA, Iowa — The FBI has joined the search for a missing 11-year-old boy from Montezuma, with missing person signs being displayed across the town.

Xavior Harrelson of Montezuma went missing Thursday afternoon. He was last seen wearing a red t-shirt, blue pajama pants and black high-top shoes, according to the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.

FBI spokeswoman Amy Adams told Local 5 Tuesday they've offered assistance to both the DCI and Montezuma police, though Adams declined to discuss specifics.

The Poweshiek County Sheriff's Office and DCI asked for the public's help in finding the boy earlier on Friday. Both the sheriff's office and DCI said Xavior is "missing and endangered."

If you know where he may be, contact the Poweshiek County Sheriff's Office at 641-623-5679. Montezuma residents are asked to search their own properties and surveillance systems for any sign of Xavior.

A public search held Sunday turned up no results on Xavior's whereabouts. DCI Assistant Director Mitch Mortvedt said any bit of information will help investigators find Xavior.

"Be on the lookout for any information that anybody has. A lot of times in these cases, somebody may know something they think is irrelevant. Let us be the judge of that," Mortvedt said. "Let us the investigators be the judge of that."

Kelly Kaupzer lives next door to the Harrelsons. Her daughter Zoe rides bikes and plays Minecraft with Xavior.

Kaupzer said it's hard to explain to her daughter why the pair can't play together right now.