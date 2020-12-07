Power to be restored today for thousands of MidAmerican customers

Powerful winds knocked out power for tens of thousands of customers. Alliant Energy and Ameren are also trying to get power back on.

MOLINE, Ill — MidAmerican Energy says roughly 34,000 people lost power during storms Saturday, July 11. About 5,200 still didn't have power this morning.

Tina Hoffman with the company says additional crews were called in to help restore power. She says most of the power should be restored by 7 p.m. Sunday, July 12.

One MidAmerican crew in Moline told News 8 they had been out since 9 p.m. Saturday night, making for a 12-hour shift this morning. They said it won't be uncommon for some of them to work upwards of 16 hours in a row to restore power.

Alliant Energy reporting just about a dozen outages near Eldridge and Maysville, Iowa this morning. Crews are working to restore power, which is estimated to happen between noon and 3 p.m. Sunday.