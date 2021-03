MidAmerican Energy reported 180 power outages before 4:30 a.m. and 125 at 4:45 a.m. That number was at more than 1,000 earlier in the morning. MidAmerican Energy crews are working on the outage.

They would not say what the issue issue is, but they tell News 8 it was initially supposed to be resolved at 4:30 a.m. No word when the power could be fully restored.