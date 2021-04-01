Power restored to thousands in the Illinois Quad Cities after two-hour outage

A power outage impacting around 2,400 MidAmerican Energy customers was reported Monday afternoon, January 4.

HAMPTON, Ill. — Electricity is back up and running for thousands of residents in the Illinois Quad Cities who were without power late Monday afternoon, January 4.

The outage started around 2:50 p.m. and impacted 2,345 customers, according to the company's outage map. Most of the impacted customers live in Hampton, Illinois, where more than 800 were in the dark.

Rural areas of Rock Island County had about 550 customers without power, and fewer than 500 customers were affected in Rapids City and Port Byron.

The power was back on shortly before 5 p.m.

A spokesperson from MidAmerican Energy confirmed that the power went out after a tree limb fell on a power line at 4th Street and East 6th Avenue Court in Hampton.

