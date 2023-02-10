International event raising awareness of postpartum mental health disorders coming to Quad Cities

Climb Out of the Darkness brings together those who have experienced postpartum mental health disorders to provide support and resources.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Between 6.5% and 20% of women experience postpartum depression, yet half of these cases go undiagnosed, according to the National Institutes of Health. One event coming to the Quad Cities is working to bring more awareness to this issue that affects new or expecting parents.

Climb Out of the Darkness is the "world's largest event raising awareness of pregnancy and postpartum mental health disorders," according to Postpartum Support International (PSI), which puts on the event.

Those who have experienced postpartum mental health disorders, along with doctors, therapists and other professionals, walk together as a community to raise awareness and provide support. The walk symbolizes "their collective rise out of the darkness," according to PSI.

On Saturday, Oct. 7, this worldwide event will be having its second walk in eastern Iowa. It goes from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Davenport Public Library's Eastern Avenue Branch. Participants will raise money for the Iowa chapter of Postpartum Support International but donations are not required to attend.

“It is an exciting time for families in Iowa as we gain momentum to grow awareness of the mental health needs of new and expecting parents,” Brittney Haskins, board chair of Postpartum Support International - Iowa, said. “Each year, we are improving the safety net for families around the state as this event grows. We’re especially excited to be bringing a Climb back to Eastern Iowa after a long hiatus. We hope you will join us for this free event!”

Interested parties are encouraged to register prior to the event, which can be done here.