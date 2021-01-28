River Bandits' affiliation with KC Royals inspires partial Gaines Street name change

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A portion of Gaines Street in front of Modern Woodmen Park is set to be renamed to "Royals Way" honoring the Quad Cities River Bandits recent affiliation with the Kansas City Royals .

"The City of Davenport is grateful and honored that the Kansas City Royals have decided to affiliate with our local baseball team and value us as a great location for players to develop their skills and abilities in their chose trade," the city said in a resolution.