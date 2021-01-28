x
River Bandits' affiliation with KC Royals inspires partial Gaines Street name change

A portion of the road in front of Modern Woodmen Park is set to be renamed to "Royals Way" honoring the River Bandits affiliation with the Kansas City Royals.
DAVENPORT, Iowa — A portion of Gaines Street in front of Modern Woodmen Park is set to be renamed to "Royals Way" honoring the Quad Cities River Bandits recent affiliation with the Kansas City Royals.

Royals Way will start south of the Canadian Pacific tracks, fronting the park. 

"The City of Davenport is grateful and honored that the Kansas City Royals have decided to affiliate with our local baseball team and value us as a great location for players to develop their skills and abilities in their chose trade," the city said in a resolution. 

The resolution was passed Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021.

The affiliation was announced in December 2020, promoting the River Bandits from Single-A to Advanced-A.

