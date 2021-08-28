x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Police: Woman injured after UTV accident in rural Davenport

Crews say a woman in her mid-20s was sent to the hospital after the four-wheeler rolled over. She was a passenger on the vehicle.
Credit: MGN

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A woman was injured after a UTV accident Saturday, August 28 in a rural part of Davenport, according to police.

Authorities said it happened just north of Buffalo at 12119 100th Ave. around 1 p.m. Saturday. 

Crews said a woman in her mid-20s was sent to the hospital after the four-wheeler rolled over. She was a passenger on the vehicle. 

Police said the woman suffered life-threatening injuries. The driver had minor injuries.

The responding agencies included Iowa State Patrol, Scott County Sheriff's Office, Buffalo Fire Department and MedForce medical helicopter. 

News 8 will update this story as any new information becomes available. 