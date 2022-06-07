Police: UTV crash leaves man dead, 2 children injured in Warren County

The man driving the UTV was traveling on 130th Avenue westbound near 170th Street when he lost control and struck a ditch, according to the Illinois State Police.

WARREN COUNTY, Iowa — A UTV crash on June 6 has left one man dead and two children injured, one with life-threatening injuries, according to a press release from the Illinois State Police Department.

The driver of the 2019 Camouflage Massimo 450 UTV was 42-year-old Troy Simkins of Abington, Illinois. He was traveling on 130th Avenue westbound near 170th Street in Warren County with two boys, a 7-year-old and 10-year-old, riding passenger, both from Abingdon.

Sinkins lost control of the vehicle, going off the roadway and striking a ditch when the car overturned several times, police said. Sinkins was pronounced dead on the scene. Both boys were sent to a local hospital, the 10-year-old sustained life-threatening injuries and the 7-year-old with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the incident occurred around 3:46 p.m. on Monday.

No additional information has been released and the investigation remains ongoing.