Police: Truck ran red light, hit Davenport officer's squad car

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A truck reportedly ran a red light and hit the passenger side of a Davenport Police Officer's squad car early Thursday morning.

An officer was traveling southbound on North Harrison Street just after midnight Oct. 22, 2020, according to a statement from the Davenport Police Department.

As the officer went through the West Locust Street intersection, a truck traveling east on West Locust ran a red light and hit the front, passenger side of the officer's squad car, the statement said.