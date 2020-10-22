Police: Truck ran red light, hit Davenport officer's squad car

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A truck reportedly ran a red light and hit the passenger side of a Davenport Police Officer's squad car early Thursday morning.
An officer was traveling southbound on North Harrison Street just after midnight Oct. 22, 2020, according to a statement from the Davenport Police Department.
As the officer went through the West Locust Street intersection, a truck traveling east on West Locust ran a red light and hit the front, passenger side of the officer's squad car, the statement said.
No injuries were reported. Iowa State Patrol was asked to investigate the crash and issued the driver of the truck a ticket, the statement said.