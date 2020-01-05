Police seek help finding missing woman with medical condition

Police say Susan Redell is known for taking long walks, and was last seen in mid-March.

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ill. — Law enforcement is seeking the public's help in finding a woman who was reported missing in mid-March. She has a medical condition and takes medication.

According to the Whiteside County Sheriff's Department, 62-year-old Susan L. Redell has been missing since mid-March.

Milledgeville's chief of police said her family last saw her on March 13. Police last saw her on March 16 in the 300 block of Main Avenue around 10 a.m.

Redell has brown hair and is described as standing 5-feet, 3-inches tall and weighing 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing a long black leather trench coat, an Aztec-themed poncho, jeans and black calf-length moccasin-style boots.

The chief said Redell is known for talking long walks.

Shortly after she was reported missing, police received reports that she was spotted walking out of town, from Carroll County into Whiteside County.

Law enforcement started a physical search for her as well as checking for bank and cell phone activity, to no avail, said the chief. In late April, police searched Elkhorn Creek, which runs through both Carroll and Whiteside Counties.