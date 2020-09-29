Police seek help finding missing Rock Falls man who is considered endangered

Police say Robert McCombs has conditions that require medication which he did not take with him.

ROCK FALLS, Ill — A 72-year-old Rock Falls man has been reported missing and police say he has medical conditions that require medication he did not take with him.

Robert E. McCombs was last seen Sunday night, September 27 around 8:30 p.m. near West 2nd Street and 1st Avenue. This is an area where several businesses are, just south of Sterling across the Rock River.

Robert is described as being 5-feet, 6-inches tall, weighing about 185 pounds. He has blue eyes and grey hair. He was last seen wearing a tan button up shirt, suspenders, shorts, hiking boots and a camouflage ball cap with an American flag.