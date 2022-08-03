Police recover dead body from Rock River on Wednesday

The body was recovered from the river at about 11:40 a.m. Wednesday near Rock River Estates.

DIXON, Ill. — UPDATE (2:25 p.m.): A body was recovered from the Rock River at about 11:40 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3 near Rock River Estates in Lee County, according to the Dixon Police Department.

The identity of the individual was being withheld pending notification of family, police said.

The investigation was ongoing as of Wednesday afternoon.

ORIGINAL (11:22 a.m.): The Dixon Police Department on Wednesday, Aug. 3 asked for the public's help in its search for a missing kayaker on the Rock River.

The kayaker, whose boat is orange, was last seen at about 9 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2 near the river's Custer Avenue boat ramp, and his vehicle was located at the ramp.

The Lee County Sheriff's Office, Dixon City Fire Department, Dixon Rural Fire Department, Lee County Emergency Management, Illinois Department of Natural Resources and the Sterling Fire Department are assisting Dixon police in a search for the Rock River and surrounding areas.

The search for the kayaker was ongoing as of Wednesday morning, according to Dixon police. No other information was available.