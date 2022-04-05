Police: Man shot, arrested in Rock Island Monday night

An investigation showed the suspect had been involved in a shooting incident in the 2100 block of 3rd Avenue, according to the Rock Island Police Department.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Police arrested Malachi McDuffy, 18, on Monday night after he was found at a crime scene with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, according to a press release from the Rock Island Police Department.

Officers responded to calls of shots fired at 7:13 p.m. in the 2100 block of 3rd Avenue. Police said McDuffy was wounded at the crime scene where evidence of gunfire was found.

According to the report, a police investigation indicated that McDuffy was involved in an incident with unidentified suspects who were in a vehicle that fled the crime scene area.