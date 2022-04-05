Police: Man shot, arrested in Rock Island Monday night

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Police arrested Malachi McDuffy, 18, on Monday night after he was found at a crime scene with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, according to a press release from the Rock Island Police Department.
Officers responded to calls of shots fired at 7:13 p.m. in the 2100 block of 3rd Avenue. Police said McDuffy was wounded at the crime scene where evidence of gunfire was found.
According to the report, a police investigation indicated that McDuffy was involved in an incident with unidentified suspects who were in a vehicle that fled the crime scene area.
McDuffy was transported to a local hospital and later arrested and charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. He is currently in Rock Island County Jail on a $30,000 bond.