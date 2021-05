An unknown incident in the area of 13th and Gaines streets in Davenport has drawn police to the scene.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The area of 13th of Gaines is currently subject to a heavy police presence after an unknown incident Thursday night.

After 9 p.m. on May 20, police responded to an area residence and blocked off the streets.

Early reports indicate that shots had been fired around 9 p.m.