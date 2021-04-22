Two injured in Davenport shooting; police at the scene on Marquette Street

Police confirmed there was a shooting in a residential part of Marquette Street in Davenport Thursday, April 22.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — UPDATE 4/22/2021 5:24 P.M.

Davenport's Assistant Chief of Police Jeffrey Bladel confirmed that a call came in at 3:39 p.m. Thursday for shots fired and two people were taken to the hospital with gunshot injuries. The extent of those injuries is unknown at this time.

___________

Around 4 p.m., a residential part of Marquette Street was blocked off to traffic near 14th Street. In this area, where police tape could be seen, several police and a small crowd of people were gathered.

A witness tells News 8 that she heard about a dozen gunshots shortly before 4 p.m.

Officers from the Davenport and Bettendorf Police Departments were at the scene, along with the Scott County Sheriff's Department.

This scene is a few blocks south of Locust Street.

Around 4:30 p.m. two Scott County Sheriff's Deputies drove to a nearby hospital where a crowd was gathering.

Police could not speak to the severity of the hospitalized person's injuries.