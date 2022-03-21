Homeowner shoots burglary suspect multiple times in Dallas County, according to police

A man is in the Dallas County jail, charged with burglary, criminal mischief and simple assault after an incident Sunday night.

PERRY, Iowa — A man is in the Dallas County jail, charged with burglary, criminal mischief and simple assault.

At approximately 10:48 p.m. on Sunday, Dallas County deputies and Perry Police officers responded to 19408 123rd Place in rural Perry for calls about a shooting that had just happened. When deputies and officers got to the scene, they found a man with multiple gun shot wounds. Investigators later identified that man as Hunter Keasey, 22, of Dallas Center, IA.

Investigators said Keasey was trying to break into the home when the shooting occurred.

"Our investigation determined that Keasey was trying to break into this residence, and the homeowner who was there with his family defended himself and shot Mr. Keasey a couple times," said Adam Infante, Chief Deputy of the Dallas County Sheriff's Office.

Keasey was airlifted to a hospital for non-life threatening injuries and was later released.

The people who live in the home Keasey is accused of breaking into are cooperating with police. They are not related to him.

This shooting isn't the first time that Keasey has been on law enforcement's radar.

"He was a victim of a stabbing about six weeks ago on another case where the suspect in that case was charged with attempted murder. He's had a bad couple of weeks," Infante said.