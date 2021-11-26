Police investigating after body found in Clinton field

Police say the call came in just before 7:00 a.m. after someone noticed a body in a field along the 1000 block of 8th Ave. near Clinton High School.

CLINTON, Iowa — An investigation is underway after a body was found in Clinton Friday, Nov. 26.

Authorities said the body is a man, but no identity is being released at this time.

Officials said the death is being investigated as an "unattended death," meaning the body could have been in a location for a longer period of time.