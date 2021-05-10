Police in Galesburg seek missing teen with medical condition who may be 'held against her will'

Fayth Marie English was reported missing in February 2021.

GALESBURG, Illinois — Police are looking for a 15-year-old old girl who was reported missing in February.

Fayth Marie English was reported missing on February 20, 2021. Police said she is considered missing and endangered.

A post shared on the Galesburg Police Department's Facebook page said: "She has a medical condition that needs attended to. We believe she is being harbored or held against her will by someone close to her."

The missing poster on the page says she has brown eyes, curly brown hair and blonde bangs. She is 5-feet, 2-inches tall and weighs 115 pounds. She has a scar on the left side of her nose.