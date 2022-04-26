Chippewa Falls Police announce arrest in death of Lily Peters

Chippewa Falls police say they have arrested a juvenile suspect they believe to be known to Peters in connection with her death.

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. — Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm held a press conference Tuesday evening, announcing an arrest has been made in connection with Lily Peters’ death.

Kelm said investigators believe the juvenile suspect was not a stranger to Peters, but did not reveal the suspect's age, gender or nature of their relationship.

"While nothing will bring Lily Peters back or change what happened, we are very grateful to be able to deliver this news for the family and for the community," the chief said.

According to Kelm, the arrest happened Tuesday evening within Chippewa Falls city limits. He said police executed a search warrant at 422 North Grove St. based on information gathered in relation to the case. Kelm said investigators were able to collect more evidence and conduct additional interviews in connection with the warrant.

Although Kelm did not explicitly identify the owner of the home, KARE 11 independently confirmed it is occupied by Peters' aunt and is the last place Lily was seen alive Sunday night.

Authorities reportedly received over 200 tips about Peters' death, which Kelm called "critical" to solving the case. He said Peters' family has been notified about the arrest and maintains that investigators are confident there is no further danger to the community. The chief had earlier urged residents to remain vigilant, as there was potential danger as long as a suspect was out there.

"Our thoughts continue to be with the family through this terrible time," Kelm said. "We would ask everyone to keep them in their thoughts and protect their privacy as they grieve."

Kelm said a large team of law enforcement agencies worked around the clock to bring an arrest, and thanked federal, state, county and local authorities for their hard work on the case.

Even after the arrest investigators continue to build a case in Lily's death. They are asking anyone with information to call the Chippewa Falls police tip line at 1-800-263-5906 until noon Wednesday. Anyone with tips to report after that time can call the Chippewa Falls Police Department's non-emergency line at 715-723-4424, followed by #1.

Chippewa Falls is a small community of 13,000 located near Eau Claire, approximately 100 miles east of the Twin Cities.

The community is still reeling following news that Peters, who was reported missing Sunday night after she didn't return home from her aunt's house, was found dead Monday morning.

A memorial was created at Parkview Elementary School Tuesday, where Lily was a fourth-grader, and community members have been wearing purple and hanging purple ribbons in her memory.

Peters' body was located just off the Duncan Creek walking trail around 9:15 a.m. on April 25, not far from the Leinenkugel's Brewery Parking lot.

"As you can imagine, our first responders are tremendously impacted by anything that impacts one of our children," Kelm said, "so it is very difficult for them, and the investigators."

Monday night, community members gathered at Valley Vineyard Church in Chippewa Falls to grieve.

"We still have questions we don't know. And grief is hard when you don't have all the answers," said senior pastor Michael Houle. "It's like someone has been stolen."

This is a developing story. KARE 11 will provide more details as new information becomes available.

