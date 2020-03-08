Police: 2 motorcycle riders dead after crash in Davenport Saturday

Two people riding a motorcycle later died in the hospital after a Jeep reportedly hit them in Davenport on Saturday.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Two people riding a motorcycle died after a Jeep reportedly hit them Saturday in Davenport.

A Jeep on Eastern Avenue that turned left, headed westbound onto Veterans Memorial Parkway hit a motorcycle traveling eastbound on Veterans just after 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 1, a statement from the Davenport Police Department said.

A man and a woman, the driver and the passenger of the motorcycle, died from their injuries in the crash, Davenport police said Monday.

The woman died late Aug. 1 and the man driving died Aug. 2.