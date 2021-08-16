Pleasant Valley School District prepares for new elementary school

Forest Grove Elementary & Park will be the Bettendorf school district's sixth elementary school.

BETTENDORF, Iowa — Pleasant Valley School District prepares to open their sixth elementary school, Forest Grove Elementary & Park.

The district held a ceremony and open house in honor of the new $17 million dollar addition.

The project is set to help the district meet its expansion needs.

“Our growth, we averaged about 100 new students every single year for the last 10 years. So really that has what caused this expansion, is the growth in our community on the number of families that are coming to our community part of our district, so we're super excited,” Superintendent Brian Strusz said.

According to the 2020 census, the Illinois side of the Quad Cities has lost population, while Iowa’s side continues to grow.

“We really hope the entire Quad Cities will continue to expand on both sides of the river, because that makes our community better for all kids,” Strusz said.

Principal of Forest Grove Elementary, Chris Welch, looks forward to building a community alongside students.

“We hope our students look forward to coming to our building, every single day that they're clamoring to, to come in and learn with us and that we can learn with them,” Welch said.