Pleasant Valley school board delays decision on mask mandate

The board will delay a decision for mandatory masks on school busses until the next board meeting on October 11th.

RIVERDALE, Iowa — The Pleasant Valley school board stalled on making a decision on mask mandates on the school bus during a board meeting on Monday night.

It's a debate school districts across Iowa have been battling since Federal Judge Robert Pratt issued a restraining order against Iowa Governor, Kim Reynolds' mask mandate ban.

During Monday's school board meeting Superintendent Brian Strusz said it's mandatory for students to wear masks on the bus, after receiving a letter from the Iowa Department of Education that made it clear school busses are considered public transportation under the federal government mask mandate.

Pleasant Valley School Board member, Jean Dickson and parents say they want to review the letter to confirm its legal legitimacy.

"If you're going to make a decision based on the Department of Education ruling that we would be able to see the letter and understand if it's an administrative ruling, so that we can understand where that guidance is coming from and I'm hoping that that would be public," said a Pleasant Valley School District Parent.

While most parents in attendance pushed for no masks being mandated on the bus, some were supportive of the idea.

"We need to listen to our experts, and do whatever we can to protect our children so that they can safely learn. I hear all of these voices who are encouraging you to avoid masks. I want to say it's a small step that can keep our kids safe then need to do it," said a second Pleasant Valley School District Parent.