Rock Island revokes bar's liquor license, owners appealing decision

Playmakers opened in 2021. Residents near the bar have expressed their concerns over their safety towards Rock Island's city council.

Example video title will go here for this video

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Michelle Blanks opened Playmakers Sports Bar and Grill back in 2021. With her efforts alongside her son, Dominique, they were both able to make their establishment a popular hangout spot in Rock Island.

"It means everything because the more that we keep expanding out, the more we can get people from out of town in the area gets more known and puts us on the map," Dominique said. "That's the goal with it all."

One block away from the bar, sits DuMarche apartments and residents have expressed their concerns to Rock Island's city council over activity that occurs near the bar late at night.



One resident said at the meeting, "Playmakers should not be in operation."

However, Dominique says the bar does not condone any activity that happens outside.

"The complaints are never when we're open and we're monitoring the parking lot where it's when we're closed, and we're telling people to leave," Blanks added. "You have some people that choose when at the end of the night, when they could just leave peacefully, they choose to turn their music up and ride through the parking lot."

Due to these complaints alongside other issues, the city has revoked the bar's liquor license.

Across the river, Gilly's Corner Tap owner Alicia Goossens says, she's concerned about the public's behavior near bars.

"My business has been told that we need to close at 10 p.m. because of all the incidents that happen nearby," Goossens said. "It's hurting us. We're making less than half of what we're used to making. My employees are suffering, we're suffering at the hands of the public."

Under both state laws, bars can be held responsible for actions that happen inside and nearby. Goossens added she doesn't want Playmakers to go through the same thing she did and hopes for the community to come together to support all Quad City bars.

"It starts with all of us individually if we want to go out and have a good time, let's do just that," Goossens said. " Let's not get carried away and disrespect people, let's not hurt each other. If we can't get this under control, I feel like a lot of places are going to be at risk for the same thing."

Michelle Blanks says she hopes to be able to work out a solution with the city and stay in business.

"I hope to see the community come together and help all of us out. If people can't behave, they need to stay home. Otherwise, we need to come together, show positivity and work together to find a solution. This community means a lot to me and all I want to do is create an environment for all of us to enjoy."

During the appeal process, Playmakers is allowed to remain open and serve alcohol.