Over 100 golfers get a chance to "Play like the Pros" at TPC Deere Run

A little bit of rain couldn't stop the amateur golfers from an afternoon on the course.

SILVIS, Ill. — Nearly 120 amateur golfers traveled from all over the Midwest to play TPC Deere Run on July 12 in the "Play like the Pros" event.

The annual event is held right after the John Deere Classic wraps up, giving attendees the chance to play the course the same way the pros did the day before, complete with the same pins and tees.

"No where else locally or maybe even regionally can you compete the day after a PGA tour event," said head golf professional Andrew Elliot. "That's pretty unique. It's definitely a great experience to basically play it like the pros in the same conditions."

The rainy weather even held up so the amateurs could experience the same weather conditions.

"Everyone says it's usually 90 degrees or 95 degrees and 90 percent humidity so to be wearing jackets on a day like this, I'm glad everyone came out," Elliot said. "We've had everyone that signed up show up, so I know they're excited to play."

Elliot's advice for the amateur golfers after spending a week watching the pros at the JDC?