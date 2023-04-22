Plane crashes in Buffalo while attempting emergency landing

The plane clipped a telephone pole as it attempted to land on Highway 22 early Saturday morning.

BUFFALO, Iowa — A single-engine plane with two people on board crashed onto Highway 22 in Buffalo just before 2 a.m. on Saturday, according to a release from the Buffalo Police Department.

Around 1:40 a.m. on April 22, Buffalo Police were initially called to a report of a vehicle accident in the 300 block of W. Front Street (also known as Hwy 22), near the Casey's gas station. When they arrived, they found that accident involved a single-engine plane.

The investigation found that the plane was experiencing an engine malfunction and that the pilot was attempting to make an emergency landing onto Highway 22.

As they were landing, the plane's wing clipped a telephone pole, which caused the plane to crash into the railroad tracks on the south side of the highway, police said.

The pilot and one passenger were on board. Both were treated and released on scene by responding medical personnel.