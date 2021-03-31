April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month, and to put a spotlight on awareness and prevention, advocates are planting pinwheel gardens in the area.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month, and to put a spotlight on awareness and prevention, advocates are planting a pinwheel garden in Davenport.

The Child Abuse Council of the Quad Cities and St. Ambrose planned to host a pinwheel garden dedication at the Health and Human Services Building on Wednesday, March 31.

"St. Ambrose is pleased to partner again this year with the Child Abuse Council in planting a pinwheel garden on our campus in recognition that every child deserves a safe and joyful childhood,” said Sister Joan Lescinski, CSJ, President of St. Ambrose. “By working together as a community, we all can play a part in promoting the well-being of children and strengthening families.”

The ceremony on Wednesday afternoon is not open to the public, but community members are invited to stop by and see the garden, which will be up throughout April.

Other pinwheel gardens will be planted around the Quad Cities area, including in Muscatine, Rock Island, and Moline.

All around the QC, pinwheel gardens will be going up in honor of Child Abuse Prevention Month. All dedication events are free and open to the public! #childabusepreventionmonth #pinwheelgarden pic.twitter.com/LsEmo4GM9k — Child Abuse Council (@ChildAbuseCQC) March 29, 2021