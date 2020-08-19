Pine Gulch Fire is 2nd largest wildfire in Colorado history

The Pine Gulch Fire has grown to approximately 125,252 acres and is 14% contained, as of Wednesday morning.

MESA COUNTY, Colo. — The Pine Gulch Fire, burning 18 miles north of Grand Junction, is now the second-largest wildfire in Colorado history.

The wildfire exploded in size due a weather event that moved through Tuesday night. By Wednesday night, the fire was 14% contained and 125,252 acres.

More residents living near the fire have been told either leave or to be ready to leave their homes.

The areas currently under evacuation orders are:

From the Mesa County line north to the east/west Colorado Highway 256 (Four A Ridge Road) including north/south CO Hwy 256

From Highway 139 Douglas Pass road east to the preexisting evacuation order for Carr Creek Road (207). This includes CO Hwy 205 Salt Wash and Kimball Creek Road (202) on Kimball Mountain.

CO Hwy 258/King Road

Roan Creek Road (CR 204) above Brush Creek Road (CR 209)

The following areas are under pre-evacuation notice:

Everything west of Douglas Pass (CO Hwy 139) to the Utah state line

Residents along County Road 204 who live below Clear Creek Road.

Both Mesa County and Garfield County have Stage 2 Fire Restrictions although a statewide fire ban was announced Tuesday.

The largest fire in state history is the Hayman Fire which burned 137,760 acres in 2002.

The Pine Gulch Fire was sparked by lightning on Friday, July 31 and is located located in Mesa and Garfield Counties in western Colorado.

The fire is burning in remote, rough terrain, in pinyon, juniper, oak, and sage brush, according to the Grand Junction Field Office of the Bureau of Land Management.

