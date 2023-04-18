x
Piece of old I-74 bridge falls off truck, onto River Drive in Davenport

Drivers were held up as the large section landed in the westbound lane, directly under the Government Bridge.
A truck hauling a piece of the old I-74 bridge lost its load along River Drive in Davenport on Tuesday April 18.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A piece of the old I-74 bridge fell off a truck that was traveling along River Drive in Davenport Tuesday afternoon, according to a release from the Rock Island Arsenal Garrison Public Affairs office.

The initial investigation indicates that the truck lost part of its load while traveling on River Drive, with the large piece landing in the westbound lanes.

The piece also landed directly under the Government Bridge, causing some initial confusion as to which bridge the piece belonged to.

Rock Island Arsenal safety personnel and Davenport Police are on the scene to evaluate the situation.

The crews are working to determine if there was any impact to Arsenal property.

It is unknown if any other traveling cars were damaged by the piece.

People are asked to avoid the area while the situation is resolved.

