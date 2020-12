Residents in the area of West 2nd Street to West Riverside Drive are under a boil order as of Monday afternoon.

PROPHETSTOWN, Ill. — An area of Prophetstown, Illinois has had its water shut off and placed under a boil order in the afternoon on Monday, December 28.

According to City of Prophetstown Office Administrator Rhonda Carter at about 2:30 p.m., the area of West 2nd Street to West Riverside Drive has been placed under boil order and had its water service shut down.